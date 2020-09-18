Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Upgrades SunPower On Brighter Solar Trends

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2020 11:22am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades SunPower On Brighter Solar Trends

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) has the potential for better margin expansion, and there is greater visibility into the solar panel manufacturer's cash flow growth going forward, according to Morgan Stanley.

The SunPower Analyst: Stephen Byrd upgraded SunPower from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $5.30 to $10.50.

The SunPower Takeaways: Following the recent spin-off of its manufacturing unit, the restructured company has improved market opportunity and a stronger business model, with more potential for margin expansion and cash flow generation, Byrd said in the Friday upgrade note. 

“We are increasing our 2021 EBITDA estimate from $77m to $116m to reflect a stronger rebound in growth into 2021, with revenue growing 31% YoY (+$150m vs. our prior estimates),” the analyst said. 

The stock underperformed in 2020 until the spin-off on Aug. 27, he said. It has since outperformed by 20%, “keeping us from going OW as we think the market has better recognized the value of the pureplay installation business,” Byrd said. 

SPWR Price Action: SunPower shares were rising 3.03% to $10.19 at last check Friday. 

Photo courtesy of SunPower. 

Latest Ratings for SPWR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Sep 2020BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Aug 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SPWR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPWR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
4 Solar Stocks That Could Be Even Better Than Tesla
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Stephen ByrdAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NKEBarclaysMaintains132.0
GILDRBC CapitalMaintains86.0
JBLCitigroupMaintains45.0
LOWOppenheimerDowngrades180.0
HDOppenheimerDowngrades305.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com