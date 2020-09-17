Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Analyst Says Chipmaker Could Try This 'Plan B' If Arm Deal Falls Through
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2020 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Analyst Says Chipmaker Could Try This 'Plan B' If Arm Deal Falls Through

NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ: NVDA) proposed deal to buy U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings was endorsed by most Wall Street analysts.

An analyst at BofA Securities says Nvidia could do well even if the proposed deal falls through.

The Nvidia Analyst: Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia with a $650 price target. Nvidia is BofA's top sector pick.  

The Nvidia Takeaways: The Arm deal, though it could be transformative, faces very tough regulatory scrutiny in China and U.K., Arya said in a note.

In China, 95% of internal products are designed using Arm, the analyst said. 

The deal would require Nvidia to shell out $40 billion in stock and cash, resulting in a benefit-cost ratio of 3-to-1, he said. 

An overlooked "Plan B' scenario would rely on Nvidia leveraging its current R&D assets and new Arm IP license payment to develop Arm-based servers to address an incremental $20 billion-plus market opportunity that's dominated today by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) x86 servers, Arya said.

Arm, which dominates low power/low-performance mobile/IoT markets, has a mere 3% share in the server market compared to 90% for Intel, the analyst said. 

Nvidia has the ability to create a new category of Arm-based servers that flexibly spread workload across a pre-possessing layer, Arm-based CPU and acceleration layer, which is Nivida's GPU, he said. 

The Plan B envisages a $2-billion down payment and expands Nvidia's total addressable market by at least $20 billion, suggesting a more attractive cost-benefit, Arya said.

The option makes it harder for Nvidia to drive Arm's roadmap and eliminates or minimizes its opportunity to cross-sell its graphics and AI technology to Arm's larger mobile and IoT base, the analyst said. 

"However, we argue, the overlooked Plan 'B' (not mutually exclusive) could be meaningfully incremental to NVDA's solid organic opportunity."

NVDA Price Action: At last check, Nvidia shares were down 1.18% at $494.68.

Related Links:

Nvidia Q2 Roundup: Analysts See 'Only Perpetual Growth Story In Semis,' Premium Valuation

Nvidia Analysts See Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity In Automated Driving Deal With Mercedes-Benz

Photo courtesy of Nvidia. 

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Craig-HallumMaintainsHold
Sep 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Sep 2020JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In AMD At Dot-Com Bubble Peak Would Be Worth Today
Nvidia Gets New Street-High Price Target On Arm Deal: 'Ubiquitous Across Semi Industry'
An Apple For Powell: Fed Meeting, Cupertino Event Could Dominate Today's Action
Tuesday's Market Minute: Stocks Start The Week In Green
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The XLK Tech Sector ETF In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARM BofA Securities semiconductorsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PRGOSVB LeerinkMaintains63.0
ZGCraig-HallumMaintains120.0
AAPLJefferiesMaintains135.0
NOWWells FargoMaintains565.0
NOWMizuhoMaintains500.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com