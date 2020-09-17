Market Overview

Why Needham Is Turning Bullish On Stitch Fix

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2020 2:03pm   Comments
Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) is gaining strength by diversifying its model and following an aggressive client acquisition strategy, while benefiting from favorable secular trends, according to Needham.

The Stitch Fix Analyst: Rick Patel upgraded Stitch Fix from Hold to Buy, while establishing a price target of $36.

The Stitch Fix Thesis: The Direct Buy option diversifies the company, positing it better in the broader market for apparel, footwear, and accessories, which represents a total addressable market of $400 billion, Patel said in the  note.

He mentioned four key reasons for the bullish rating:

  1. “Direct Buy expanding SFIX’s TAM, increasing loyalty, driving share gains from department stores, and generating higher revenue per client";
  2. Improved customer acquisition through aggressive marketing, increased personalization via the Trending For You approach, and progress in the UK;
  3. An improving assortment as the company “leverages data and strong vendor relationships to chase trends”; and
  4. Shift towards e-commerce becoming a more permanent trend.

SFIX Price Action: Shares of Stitch Fix traded higher by 1.3% to $28.63 at the time of publication Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SFIX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020NeedhamUpgradesHoldBuy
Sep 2020MKM PartnersInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2020Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

