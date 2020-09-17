Why Needham Is Turning Bullish On Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) is gaining strength by diversifying its model and following an aggressive client acquisition strategy, while benefiting from favorable secular trends, according to Needham.
The Stitch Fix Analyst: Rick Patel upgraded Stitch Fix from Hold to Buy, while establishing a price target of $36.
The Stitch Fix Thesis: The Direct Buy option diversifies the company, positing it better in the broader market for apparel, footwear, and accessories, which represents a total addressable market of $400 billion, Patel said in the note.
He mentioned four key reasons for the bullish rating:
- “Direct Buy expanding SFIX’s TAM, increasing loyalty, driving share gains from department stores, and generating higher revenue per client";
- Improved customer acquisition through aggressive marketing, increased personalization via the Trending For You approach, and progress in the UK;
- An improving assortment as the company “leverages data and strong vendor relationships to chase trends”; and
- Shift towards e-commerce becoming a more permanent trend.
SFIX Price Action: Shares of Stitch Fix traded higher by 1.3% to $28.63 at the time of publication Thursday.
Latest Ratings for SFIX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|Needham
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Sep 2020
|MKM Partners
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Sep 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SFIX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Needham Rick PatelAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings