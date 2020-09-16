E-Commerce, Leadership, Blockchain: Why Wedbush Is Turning Bullish On Overstock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is set to capture gains in home goods as micro and macro level catalysts drive continued upside to revenue, according to Wedbush.

The Overstock Analyst: Ygal Arounian initiated coverage of Overstock with an Outperform rating and $92 price target.

The Overstock Takeaways: An accelerating shift from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce due to changing consumer behavioral habits was already forming prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arounian said in a Tuesday initiation note.

This shift will benefit Overstock in the home goods category, the analyst said.

He named the following reasons for Wedbush's bullishness on Overstock:

Overstock’s transition to a new leadership team has shown significantly improved results, greater focus and a better trajectory.

Fast growth and relative fragmentation of the online home furnishings and furniture market in the U.S. is presenting a meaningful opportunity for Overstock.

A significant opportunity exists for margin expansion in the home furnishings segment.

Overstock could double or even triple its active customer base over the next few years.

Overstock recently bagged a government service contract to make direct sales to five government agencies.

The company is well-positioned to capitalize on its substantial investment in blockchain technology.

OSTK Price Action: Shares of Overstock were trading 4.31% higher to $76.49 at last check Wednesday.