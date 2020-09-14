7 Reasons Why This Overstock Analyst Is Bullish
Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is showing revenue growth acceleration and gaining market share due to both external and internal factors, according to Needham.
The Overstock Analyst: Rick Patel initiated coverage of Overstock with a Buy rating and $96 price target.
The Overstock Takeaways: While the shift toward e-commerce has accelerated, the home category is being driven by consumer nesting, which should continue, Patel said in a Monday initiation note.
The analyst named seven reasons for the Buy rating:
- Macro data and company commentary suggest continued strength for the home category in the near-term.
- Needham’s proprietary consumer survey says the strength of the home category is set to continue this fall.
- The total addressable market for home products is growing, with digital players gaining share at the expense of traditional retail.
- Overstock has a more focused strategy that should benefit the company via self-help initiatives.
- Overstock’s new GSA contract with the government expands its market further through B2B commerce.
- Strong growth should drive expense leverage, leading to higher adjusted EBITDA.
- The company’s non-core businesses, tZERO and Medici Ventures, create optionality through blockchain technologies.
OSTK Price Action: Shares of Overstock were trading 14.79% higher to $74.78 at last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for OSTK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Sep 2020
|B of A Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Aug 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
