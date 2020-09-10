Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Aren't Impressed With GameStop's Quarter Or Future
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2020 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Aren't Impressed With GameStop's Quarter Or Future

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) reported second-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday.

GameStop reported revenue down 26.7% year over year to $942 million. Quarterly losses of $1.40 per share missed the analyst consensus estimate by 37 cents.

The GameStop Analysts: Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman maintains an Underperform rating with a price target of $3.50.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintains a Sell rating with a price target of $3.

The GameStop Takeaways: “The bright spot was liquidity,” Sigman wrote in a note, pointing to $87 million in proceeds from lease sales and cost cuts.

“While we fully appreciate the effects of the late stage of the cycle," Sigman said, "the implied underperformance remains concerning particularly heading into the launches."

New console releases from Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) are seen as a catalyst that could surprise on the upside, but also act as a negative given their specs.

“We believe the virus influence on players has accelerated the trend towards digital purchases,” Hickey wrote in a note. “Both Sony and Microsoft are offering next gen consoles without disk drives."

The new consoles and market shift present a possible doomsday scenario from Hickey.

“Themes could deconstruct GME’s operating model and challenge any long-term value assumptions above $0,” he said. “We suspect the market realizes that management’s plan are hollow and there is limited evidence from a path toward eventual administration."

GME Price Action: GameStop shares are down 9.5% in Thursday trading to $6.64.

Latest Ratings for GME

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperform
Mar 2020WedbushDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GME
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

GameStop Earnings Disappoint; Chewy, Peloton Open Books After Market Closes
Looking Into GameStop's Return On Capital Employed
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2020
GameStop's Disappointing Quarter Highlighted By 800% E-Commerce Growth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BenchmarkAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FISVMizuhoMaintains160.0
CASYDeutsche BankMaintains195.0
CASYBMO CapitalMaintains170.0
FDXCitigroupMaintains260.0
ADBERBC CapitalMaintains550.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com