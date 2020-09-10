Market Overview

Sysco Analyst Says Restaurant Supplier Will Emerge From COVID-19 'A Much Stronger Company'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2020 12:01pm   Comments
Although the pandemic has adversely impacted food distributor Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE: SYY) business, the recent pressure on its shares presents a buying opportunity, according to Edward Jones.

The Sysco Analyst: John Boylan upgraded Sysco from Hold to Buy.

The Sysco Thesis: While the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high, Sysco is likely to “emerge from the pandemic a much stronger company,” Boylan said in the upgrade note.

The analyst said he expects Sysco to take meaningful market share from small competitors as the impact of the pandemic subsides and eating-away-from-home normalizes.

“Additionally, new management is streamlining operations, adding new services, and improving its online capabilities. While restaurant demand for its products may remain volatile in the short term, we believe it has solid long-term prospects and that patience could be rewarded,” he said. 

Boylan said he expects Sysco to continue looking for smaller tuck-in acquisitions that will help boost annual sales.

“We believe there maybe opportunities to purchase competitors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.”  

SYY Price Action: Sysco shares were trading 0.6% higher at $61.80 at the time of publication Thursday.

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for SYY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Edward JonesUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2020Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jun 2020Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SYY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Edward Jones John BoylanAnalyst Color Upgrades Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

