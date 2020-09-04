Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DocuSign Delivers Big Beat And Raise On COVID-Related Momentum, BofA Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 1:40pm   Comments
Share:

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) has been a strong beneficiary of COVID-19 and the effects could last in the longer term, according to BofA Securities.

The DocuSign Analyst: Kash Rangan maintained a Neutral rating for DocuSign, while raising the price target from $165 to $300.

The DocuSign Thesis: The company delivered a convincing second-quarter beat across the board, driven by continued acceleration in e-signature adoption and a spike in dollar-based net expansion (DBNE) rate to 120%, Rangan said in the note.

He noted that DocuSign’s 61% billings growth was particularly impressive, which represents a sequential acceleration from the previous quarter’s 59%, despite tougher comps.

The company’s subscription revenue grew by 47%, representing the biggest estimate beat in history. What is even more impressive is that DocuSign’s achieved this along with record operating margins and free cash flows, Rangan noted.

Management raised the revenue and billings guidance for fiscal 2021 from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion and from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion, respectively.

“The acquisition of LiveOak tech, which facilitates remote transactions through video conferencing, and the upcoming launch of DOCU Notary should strengthen the portfolio and add to growth opportunities later this year,” the analyst wrote.

DOCU Price Action: Shares of DocuSign was trading sharply lower by 12% at $212.54 at the time of publication Friday.

Related Links

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2020

DocuSign Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Subscription Revenue $323.6M

Latest Ratings for DOCU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2020JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Sep 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DOCU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOCU)

55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Wedbush Says Tech Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity, With Bullish Forecast For Apple, Microsoft
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2020
Analyzing DocuSign's Unusual Options Activity
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Kash RanganAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DOCURBC CapitalMaintains275.0
DOCUJMP SecuritiesMaintains261.0
COOStephens & Co.Maintains365.0
COOOppenheimerMaintains340.0
CIENStifelMaintains54.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com