Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zillow's Real Estate Positioning 'Incredibly Strong': Needham

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
Zillow's Real Estate Positioning 'Incredibly Strong': Needham

Needham's channel checks increase the confidence in the opportunities for Zillow Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZG) Flex program to boost the company's all-important monthly recurring revenue metric, an analyst said Wednesday.

The Zillow Analyst: Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on Zillow with a $110 price target. 

The Zillow Thesis: The company seems to be prepping the Flex program for real estate agents for the market in Sacramento, California, Erickson said in a Wednesday note.

Zillow may be undertaking such preparatory activities in several other markets across the U.S. for a rollout over many quarters or years in some cases, the analyst said. 

Zillow could be actively equipping a few “very large outfitted agencies” with Flex so the program can be leveraged to increase monetization and add to its monthly recurring revenue, he said. 

The general momentum of home transactions and Zillow’s ability to generate leads for such buyers remains “incredibly strong,” Erickson said, adding that this massive gain in buyer share leaves realtors with few alternatives.

Realtor feedback suggests that Zillow has gained share at the cost of other lead generation sites, the analyst said. 

Zillow’s value to its realtor customers has increased significantly, and the company will continue to benefit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. 

“We believe Z controls its own destiny fundamentally right now, giving the company extra profit optionality to invest in all areas that can drive growth and warrant further upside in the shares.” 

ZG Price Action: Class A Zillow shares were trading 0.79% higher at $88.96 at last check Wednesday. 

Related Links: 

ROCE Insights For Zillow Group

What Does Zillow's Debt Look Like?

Photo courtesy of Zillow. 

Latest Ratings for ZG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 2, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Zillow CEO On The Great Reshuffling: What This Could Mean For Real Estate Investing
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
80 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brad Erickson NeedhamAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Real Estate

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACSTAegis CapitalDowngrades0.250
SCVLSidoti & Co.Downgrades
WLLCapital One FinancialUpgrades32.0
WFCOdeon CapitalUpgrades
RRRTruist SecuritiesMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com