Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How 2 Dick's Sporting Goods Analysts Reacted To Retailer's Q2 Beat
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2020 4:59pm   Comments
Share:
How 2 Dick's Sporting Goods Analysts Reacted To Retailer's Q2 Beat

One Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) analyst issued an upgrade and another a downgrade following the retailer's second-quarter earnings report.

The Dick's Sporting Goods Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel downgraded Dick's Sporting Goods from Outperform to Perform and raised the price target from $52 to $56. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $40 to $65. 

The Dick's Sporting Goods Takeaways: Oppenheimer believes shares are now fully valued thanks to a 220% increase from their late March bottom, Nagel said in a Thursday downgrade note. 

Oppenheimer upgraded the stock in June when shares were trading for less than $40 on the premise that the company could weather COVID-19 headwinds and was cheap on a valuation basis, the analyst said. 

Morgan Stanley's Gutman said Dick’s Sporting Goods is staging a second-half comeback and has more upside ahead. 

The retailer has underappreciated earnings per share power and an inexpensive valuation, the analyst said.

Dick's Sporting Goods could see 10% earnings per share growth through 2022, he said.

Morgan Stanley's new $65 price target is based on a multiple of 12.5 times 2022 earnings per share of $5.15. 

DKS Price Action: Dick's Sporting Goods shares were down 1.78% at $53 at the close Thursday. 

Benzinga’s Take: Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a 20.1% increase in sales for the second quarter. The quarter was highlighted by e-commerce growth of 194%. That segment made up 30% of total sales versus 12% in the prior year.

The first three weeks of the third quarter have seen same-store sales growth of 11%.

Related Link: Recap: Dick's Sporting Goods Q2 Earnings

Photo by Mike Mozart via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for DKS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2020BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2020UBSMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DKS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Twitter, Booking Holdings And More
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 90 Points; Salesforce.com Shares Surge On Upbeat Q2 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Earnings News Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MAB of A SecuritiesMaintains358.0
VB of A SecuritiesMaintains234.0
SAMGuggenheimMaintains977.0
NOGRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On1.8
NYTWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On59.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com