Why BofA Is Bullish On Micron Despite Huawei Challenges: 5 Takeaways
Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MU) earnings remain strong and its stock valuation is attractive despite the Huawei issue and a guidance cut, according to BofA Securities.
The Micron Technology Analyst: Simon Woo maintained a Buy rating on Micron Technology and reduced the price target from $70 to $67.
The Micron Technology Thesis: The ban on Huawei chip sales and the sales erosion reflected in Micron Technology’s fiscal first-quarter guidance are likely to have only a "low-single-digit impact on its valuations" given the company's cash flow generation and earnings growth, Woo said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)
The recent stabilization in dynamic random-access memory spot prices — and the rally expected thereafter — is likely to lead to above-trend average selling prices in the fiscal second quarter and beyond, the analyst said.
He named five takeaways from a call with Micron Technology’s investor relations head:
- While recent Huawei sales exposure is below 10%, it could become nil from Sept. 15.
- Global smartphone demand is likely to continuously recover with non-Huawei OEMs and 5G growth.
- Increasing chip production for non-Huawei customers is easier.
- Cloud will likely offset enterprise demand weakness.
- Huawei's impact will be much smaller in the fiscal second quarter, and the supply-demand outlook will become more normalized.
MU Price Action: Shares of Micron Technology were trading down 1.25% at $44.40 at last check Thursday.
Related Links:
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Micron, Caterpillar And More
Why Micron's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Photo courtesy of Micron.
Latest Ratings for MU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jun 2020
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BofA Securities Huawei semiconductorsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga