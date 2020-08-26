Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Cuts Walgreens Earnings Estimate, Says Visibility Limited On Pharmacy Chain's Growth
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2020 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Cuts Walgreens Earnings Estimate, Says Visibility Limited On Pharmacy Chain's Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has struggled in 2020, but its problems started well before the COVID-19 economic disruption.

The stock is now down 52.3% over the last five years, and BofA Securities analyst Michael Cherny said Wednesday there’s little reason to expect things to get much better for Walgreens as it begins its fiscal 2021.

BofA Cuts Walgreens Estimates: Cherny lowered BofA's fiscal 2021 EPS estimate for Walgreens from $4.95 to $4.75 after a recent conversation with the retailer's investor relation team about the longer-term outlook for Walgreens. 

BofA has slightly higher expectations for Walgreens' same-store sales growth in the next fiscal year, but also higher-than-expected technology and other SG&A investment spending, the analyst said. 

"While WBA is clearly working diligently to continue to reform the overall growth dynamics for the business, we still see limited visibility into when that pathway of better growth becomes clearer."

No Earnings Growth Visibility? BofA is still anticipating positive revenue growth in the U.S. for Walgreens in fiscal 2021, driven by an increase in prescriptions and average basket size, Cherny said. 

Yet the analyst remains skeptical of Walgreens’ ability to translate that revenue growth into profit growth.

In particular, he said mix shifts such as slowing growth in the beauty category are weighing on Walgreens’ margins. At the same time, Walmart and other retailers are facing rising costs associated with keeping their stores hygienic until the end of the pandemic.

As a result, Cherny said he is not anticipating positive total company EBIT or U.S. Retail EBIT growth from Walgreens in fiscal 2021.

BofA has an Underperform rating on Walgreens with a $40 price target.

WBA Price Action: Walgreens shares were down 2.2% at $38.63 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Benzinga’s Take: Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and other retailers reported record earnings and sales numbers in the second quarter.

Given Walgreens’ struggles to grow earnings and increasing online competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and others, retail sector investors simply have better opportunities elsewhere for the time being.

Related Links:

Walgreen's Shares Fall As Earnings Miss, But Costco Same-Store Sales For June Impress

Why Walgreens Boots Alliance's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Photo by MusikAnimal via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for WBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Jul 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform
Jul 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for WBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WBA)

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Nike, Netflix And More
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walgreens Boots Alliance
The Dow Jones Shows The Toll Of COVID-19
Cramer Advises His Viewers On Commscope, HanesBrands And More
IBM, CocaCola Lead Strong Earnings Parade Early, With United Airlines Ahead Later
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Michael Cherny pharmacy retailAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELArgus ResearchMaintains240.0
BABAArgus ResearchMaintains330.0
CRMStifelMaintains295.0
INTUStifelMaintains405.0
AOUTWedbushInitiates Coverage On17.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com