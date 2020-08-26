Morgan Stanley Has A Caffeine Buzz For Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) has strong exposure to the at-home coffee segment that will prove to be a winner even in the post-COVID world, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Keurig Dr Pepper Analyst: Dara Mohsenian upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target lifted from $32 to $34.
The Keurig Dr Pepper Thesis: Keurig, the coffee portion of the business, accounts for around 40% of the company's total sales and 45% of total profit, Mohsenian wrote in the note. The unit has seen a near-term boost as consumers were left with little option but to get their caffeine fixes at home.
But the stock has underperformed its peers on a year-to-date basis as its at-home coffee gains are partially offset by weakness in away-from-home beverages.
However, Mohsenian said the coffee business could prove to be sticky in a post-COVID reality due to higher unemployment rates, more people working from home, and consumers feeling a need to continue using the coffee maker after spending $60 to $180 on the brewer. At the same time, the legacy cold beverage business will rebound as dining out trends improve.
Also, Keurig Dr Pepper's stock float is now above the S&P 500 threshold and it's a likely candidate to be included in the index.
KDP Price Action: Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper were trading higher by 2% at $29.88.
Related Links:
Recap: Keurig Dr Pepper Q2 Earnings
Keurig Dr Pepper Could Outperform Even In A Recession, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade
Latest Ratings for KDP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Jul 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2020
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for KDP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: beverages coffee Coronavirus Dara MohsenianAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga