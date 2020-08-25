Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After Best Buy's Q2 Beat, CFRA Says Retailer Has Catalysts To Drive Stock

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 11:44am   Comments
Share:
After Best Buy's Q2 Beat, CFRA Says Retailer Has Catalysts To Drive Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) reported better-than-expected results for its July quarter, and there are a number of catalysts to drive shares “to new highs,” according to CFRA.

The Best Buy Analyst: Camilla Yanushevsky maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy with an unchanged $130 price target. 

The Best Buy Thesis: The retailer has a dominant market position, having captured share from Circuit City and HH Gregg (Pink: HGGGQ), Yanushevsky said in a Tuesday note. (See her track record here.)

Best Buy has more robust omni solutions to rival Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and has shifted focus to services, with the acquisitions of GreatCall, Critical Signal Technologies and BioSensics, the analyst said. 

Those services are not only underappreciated by the market, but also timely given the high interest in monitoring health at home, Yanushevsky said. 

Best Buy reported GAAP earnings of $1.65 per share, meaningfully higher than the 89 cents per share reported in the same quarter last year, while revenues grew 3.9% to $9.9 billion.

Among the catalysts for Best Buy shares, the analyst highlighted a shift in trends to remote learning, the 5G upgrade cycle, a delayed Amazon Prime Day and next-generation video game console launches.

CFRA raised its Best Buy earnings estimate for fiscal 2021 from $5.76 per share to $6.31 per share.

“COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how consumers learn, work and interact, which should accelerate tech innovation and make BBY's mission even more timely,” she said. 

BBY Price Action: Shares of Best Buy were down 5.94% at $110.48 at last check Tuesday.

Related Links:

7 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2020

Best Buy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Photo via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for BBY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Aug 2020WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Aug 2020DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BBY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Best Buy: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Reports
7 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2020
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Best Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Camilla YanushevskyAnalyst Color Earnings News Penny Stocks Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IMVTChardan CapitalMaintains45.0
SWXB of A SecuritiesReinstates68.0
PORSidoti & Co.Maintains40.0
PANWStifelMaintains290.0
JW/AStifelMaintains37.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com