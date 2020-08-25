Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck Analyst Raises Price Target Ahead Of Upcoming Antiviral Trial Results, Presentation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Merck Analyst Raises Price Target Ahead Of Upcoming Antiviral Trial Results, Presentation

Shares of catalyst-rich pharma Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) are poised for further upside, according to an analyst at SVB Leerink.

The Merck Analyst: Daina Graybosch maintained an Outperform rating on Merck and increased the price target from $95 to $100.

The Merck Thesis: Merck shares are likely to move in the near-term, as results from a pair of Phase 2 trials of the MK-4482 antiviral in patients with COVID-19 is scheduled to be released in the coming weeks, Graybosch said in a Tuesday note. (See her track record here.)

MK-4482, which was acquired from Ridgeback Therapeutics in July, could become the third therapy approved for emergency use after Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir and convalescent plasma, the analyst said.

MK-4482 has the potential for positive differentiation in stage of use and route of administration, as well as broader antiviral activity, she said.

Although MK-4482 is likely to have only a small impact on Merck's valuation — potentially around $3-$4 per share — positive news could bring more attention and investors to Merck's story, Graybosch said.

The pharma's presentation of vibostolimab and Keytruda data in non-small cell lung cancer at the European Society of Medical Oncology on Sept. 17 could signal its competitive stance relative to Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCQX: RHHBY) unit Genentech's tiragolumab + Tecentriq combination, the analyst said.

"This is another good example of life-cycle management possible with next-generation combination on top of Keytruda that could protect the franchise from biosimilar risk post-2028." 

SVB Leerink's price target increase reflects the updated potential for vibostolimab and the continued competitiveness of Keytruda, especially in NSCLC, in the face of new entrants, Graybosch said.

Factoring in a less-than-feared impact of COVID-19 on Merck's operations, SVB Leerink increased its estimates for several other product lines, including Bridion and the vaccine business.

MRK Price Action: Merck shares were down 0.14% at $85.33 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 24-29): Lipocine Binary Event, Liver Congress In The Spotlight

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For August PDUFA Dates

Latest Ratings for MRK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2020SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jun 2020Wolfe ResearchDowngradesOutperformPeer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MRK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Merck And Bausch Health
Barron's Picks And Pans: Merck, Walmart, Zoetis And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Ford, Merck, Uber And More
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Merck On Cancer, HIV, COVID-19 Pipeline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Daina Graybosch SVB LeerinkAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
XELArgus ResearchDowngrades
TCDAGoldman SachsDowngrades10.0
GDSBerenbergUpgrades
DLRBerenbergUpgrades
IMVTChardan CapitalMaintains45.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com