4 Reasons Why Gordon Haskett Is Downgrading Kohl's After Earnings
The outlook for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) seems particularly uncertain, and traffic trends could remain subdued well into 2021, according to Gordon Haskett.
The retailer reported a second-quarter adjusted earnings loss of 25 cents per share Tuesday, beating a Street estimate of an 83-cent-per-share loss. Sales of $3.41 billion beat a $3.09-billion estimate.
The Kohl's Analyst: Chuck Grom downgraded Kohl's from Hold to Underperform and set a $14 price target.
The Kohl's Takeaways: Although the Kohl’s management team is strong, elusive traffic trends could exert pressure on the bottom line in 2021, Grom said in a Tuesday downgrade note.
The analyst named four issues “that span both the near-term set-up as well as how Kohl’s comp recovery could manifest in 2021.”
- The back-to-school season is the biggest near-term worry for Kohl’s, with a survey indicating that around 35% students will not be attending classes in person this fall and parents will be shopping later this year.
- The weather outlook is unfavorable for the company, which has historically been highly weather-sensitive.
- The upcoming holiday season outlook remains bleak for apparel retailers, as a heightened promotional environment could persist through the rest of the year, consumers may continue to avoid shopping stores and the upcoming election could create some anxiety around the shopping period.
- The sales recovery in 2021 could be less robust than earlier expected.
KSS Price Action: Shares of Kohl’s were trading down 0.85% at $19.84 at the the time of publication.
Photo courtesy of Kohl's.
Latest Ratings for KSS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Aug 2020
|Gordon Haskett
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Underperform
|Jul 2020
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
