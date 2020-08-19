Market Overview

4 Reasons Why Gordon Haskett Is Downgrading Kohl's After Earnings

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2020 1:14pm   Comments
The outlook for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) seems particularly uncertain, and traffic trends could remain subdued well into 2021, according to Gordon Haskett.

The retailer reported a second-quarter adjusted earnings loss of 25 cents per share Tuesday, beating a Street estimate of an 83-cent-per-share loss. Sales of $3.41 billion beat a $3.09-billion estimate. 

The Kohl's Analyst: Chuck Grom downgraded Kohl's from Hold to Underperform and set a $14 price target. 

The Kohl's Takeaways: Although the Kohl’s management team is strong, elusive traffic trends could exert pressure on the bottom line in 2021, Grom said in a Tuesday downgrade note.

The analyst named four issues “that span both the near-term set-up as well as how Kohl’s comp recovery could manifest in 2021.”

  • The back-to-school season is the biggest near-term worry for Kohl’s, with a survey indicating that around 35% students will not be attending classes in person this fall and parents will be shopping later this year.
  • The weather outlook is unfavorable for the company, which has historically been highly weather-sensitive.
  • The upcoming holiday season outlook remains bleak for apparel retailers, as a heightened promotional environment could persist through the rest of the year, consumers may continue to avoid shopping stores and the upcoming election could create some anxiety around the shopping period.
  • The sales recovery in 2021 could be less robust than earlier expected.

KSS Price Action: Shares of Kohl’s were trading down 0.85% at $19.84 at the the time of publication.

Kohl's's Debt Overview

Photo courtesy of Kohl's. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett

