2 Ways To Trade Apple's Stock Right Now

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2020 5:07pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners said that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a must-own stock.

You have to have it in your portfolio because it's nearly 7% of the S&P 500 and if you don't own it to some extent, you're on the risk of severely underperforming the benchmark, explained Tepper. To manage the risk, he is advising his clients to trim the position as the stock goes up.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Apple At Dot-Com Bubble Peak Would Be Worth Today

Bill Baruch of Blue Line Capital noticed a bull flag pattern on Apple's chart that has created a new break out.

He sees upside targets at $478 and $499, but he would start to manage risk if he sees a close below $452. As the stock rallies, he would also trim the position from the portfolio standpoint.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bill Baruch CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Mark TepperAnalyst Color Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

