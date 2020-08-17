Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher on Monday after KeyBanc said in a note that internal data shows Zoom's billings are up.

Zoom Video provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Zoom Video shares were trading up 5.45% at $258.25 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $281 and a 52-week low of $60.97.