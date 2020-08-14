Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu Analysts Shrug Off Soft Growth Guidance, iQIYI SEC Probe As Short-Term Headwinds
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2020 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Baidu Analysts Shrug Off Soft Growth Guidance, iQIYI SEC Probe As Short-Term Headwinds

Chinese search engine Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported better-than-expected second-quarter results Thursday, but its shares slid, apparently in reaction to soft guidance and an SEC investigation into its video streaming subsidiary IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ).

The Baidu Analysts: Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang reiterated a Buy rating on Baidu with a $165 price target.

Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee maintained a Buy rating and $170 price target. Baidu is Mizuho's top Chinese internet pick. 

Benchmark On Baidu's Transition To Super App: Baidu's second-quarter revenue upside came from Baidu Core, and a meaningful EPS and margin beat was achieved on the back of significant gross margin improvement and prudent cost control efforts, Jiang said in a Friday note. 

The below-consensus third-quarter revenue guidance reflects a temporary setback for Baidu Core due to a resurgence of COVID-19 in Beijing, ongoing macro uncertainties and a soft outlook for iQIYI, the analyst said.

"We are incrementally positive on Baidu Mobile App, as it maintained solid user momentum and in-app revenue growth thanks to a continued effort to improve user experience through expansion of content and service offerings." 

Baidu's transition from search to a Super App will likely pave the way for a sustainable turnaround of its core growth, driven by growing user traffic and monetization potential, Jiang said. 

Baidu may continue to ramp new AI monetization, which could emerge as a meaningful growth driver going forward, according to Benchmark. 

Baidu's Headwinds Are Short-Term, Mizuho Says: The third-quarter core revenue guidance for a 2% year-over-year decline, in-line with the consensus estimate, is due to slower recovery in offline industries as a result of a second wave of COVID, Lee said in a Friday note. 

The SEC investigation into iQIYI is an overhang, but Baidu said it is confident about the streaming subsidiary's business practices and governance and anticipates a positive outcome, the analyst said. 

Mizuho said it views the headwinds as short-term and maintained its fiscal year 2022 core EBITDA estimate at 37.5 billion yuan ($5.4 billion). 

BIDU Price Target: Baidu shares were trading down 6.97% at $115.89 at last check Friday. 

Related Links:

Why This Analyst Recommends Buying Amazon, Baidu, Facebook And Uber Following COVID-19 Battering

4 Reasons Alibaba's Stock Is A Buy Right Now

Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for BIDU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020KeyBancMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2020MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jun 2020KeyBancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BIDU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

Baidu's Debt Overview
46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2020
'The Netflix Of China' iQiyi Tanks 12% On SEC Probe Revelation
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACCDCredit SuisseMaintains40.0
TPRCredit SuisseMaintains17.0
STSACredit SuisseMaintains33.0
AZEKCredit SuisseMaintains46.0
FTCHCredit SuisseMaintains35.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com