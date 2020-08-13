BofA's 9 Takeaways On Sirius XM After CFO Chat
During the conference call, Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: SIRI) Chief Financial Officer David Frear provided an optimistic outlook, and he's done so throughout the coronavirus crisis, according to BofA Securities.
The Sirius XM Analyst: Jessica Reif Ehrlich maintained a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings with an unchanged $7.50 price target.
The Sirius XM Takeaways: The company seems well-positioned to capitalize on increasing podcasting trends and a growing digital audio entertainment market, Ehrlich said in a Thursday note.
The analyst named nine takeaways from the call:
- Following the acquisitions of Pandora, AdsWizz, Stitcher and Simplecast and an investment in SoundCloud, Sirius XM is now well-positioned to gain share in the growing digital audio entertainment advertising market.
- The company now offers a complete range of ad tech capabilities, including content hosting, data analytics and sales representation to digital audio companies and audio marketers.
- The satellite business has remained resilient through the downturn, with churn being kept in check by increased device usage.
- Sirius XM witnessed “historically low non-pay churn,” helped by lower consumer spending in other areas.
- The company’s free streaming offer in May and June was successful.
- With Howard Stern renewing his contract, a decision is unlikely until the fourth quarter.
- The entry of non-traditional “talk show” talent into the podcasting arena should help Sirius XM contain costs.
- 360L is ramping well and will eventually include targeted advertising.
- The next large capital expenditure by the company is three years away.
SIRI Price Action: Shares of Sirius XM Holdings were trading down 1.07% at $6.02 at last check Thursday.
