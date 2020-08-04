Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amarin Reports Mixed Q2 As COVID-19 Weighs On Results; Analyst Sees Favorable Risk-Reward
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2020 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Amarin Reports Mixed Q2 As COVID-19 Weighs On Results; Analyst Sees Favorable Risk-Reward

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares were advancing strongly Tuesday following the release Tuesday of second-quarter results.

What Happened: Amarin reported second-quarter revenue of $135.3 million, up 34% year-over-year, but below the $149.48-million consensus estimate.

"The downside was primarily driven by COVID-19 headwinds, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen said in a note. 

Vascepa revenue and prescription growth were impacted by COVID-19, as patient visits to medical offices were down sharply from pre-COVID-19 levels, according to Amarin.

Additionally, safety concerns amid the pandemic reduced face-to-face interactions between sales personnel and health care professionals, the company said. 

Cantor's Key Takeaways: Amarin expects European approval for Vascepa to come through in time for commencing commercial sales in the European Union in early 2021, Chen said in the note.

The company is planning to maximize the blockbuster potential of Vascepa in the EU through its dedicated European commercial organization, the analyst said. 

"AMRN's plan retains for shareholders substantially all of the economic upside to participate in the multibillion-dollar cardiovascular risk reduction market in the EU while preserving strategic optionality and enabling later partnering of Vascepa in smaller countries in the EU."

Amarin said its Chinese partner is on track to report Vascepa clinical trial data before the end of 2020, the analyst said.

In the area of patent litigation, Amarin said an appeal is progressing, with substantive briefing completed.

A hearing on Amarin's appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is scheduled for Sept. 2, Chen said. 

Amarin Risk-Reward Favorable? Despite the top-line miss, Amarin's risk-reward still looks favorable, according to Cantor Fitzgerald. 

"Concerns regarding a negative appeal decision and uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19 are more than priced into the stock, in our view," Chen said. 

Upward earnings revisions should drive the stock higher, the analyst said. 

Amarin's announcement that it will retain is EU rights is the right thing to do, as it leaves the door open for the company to be acquired when its value is more fully recognized, she said. 

Cantor reiterated an Overweight rating on Amarin with a $35 price target. 

AMRN Price Action: At last check, Amarin shares were adding 4.04% to $7.04. 

Related Links:

Apple's Path To $2 Trillion Is Set As Wall Street Lauds Resilience, Ecosystem Engagement

Apple In The Crosshairs Of Chinese AI Firm's $1.4B Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Latest Ratings for AMRN

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Aegis CapitalMaintainsBuy
May 2020SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMRN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Voyager, AbbVie End Collaboration, Thumbs Down For DBV's Peanut Allergy Patch, Tiziana Expedites COVID-19 Trial Plans
Recap: Amarin Q2 Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Readout, FDA Decisions And More Earnings
Amarin Analysts Say Vascepa Patent Settlement Not A Stock Mover, With 'Little Readthrough For Pending Patent Appeal'
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Patent Win For Amarin, FDA Nod For Novartis & Merck, Chembio's Coronavirus EUA Revoked
40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cantor FitzgeraldAnalyst Color Biotech Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INCYSVB LeerinkMaintains87.0
VRNSCraig-HallumMaintains110.0
SPNSNeedhamMaintains38.0
FBArgus ResearchMaintains300.0
LGNDBarclaysMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com