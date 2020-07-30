Why Wedbush Says Shopify's Q2 Results Were A 'Blowout'
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) posted a "blowout" second quarter Wednesday, with revenue that came in nearly 40% above expectations, according to Wedbush Securities.
The Shopify Analyst: Ygal Arounian maintained a Neutral rating on Shopify and raised price target from $998 to $1,053.
The Shopify Takeaways: Shopify decelerated in June and July compared to its peaks in May, but the performance “continues to support our view that e-commerce will ultimately settle at a lower than peak-Covid, but higher than pre-Covid growth over the course of 2020,” Arounian said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)
The analyst named the following as positives from Shopify's second quarter:
- Excellent new store creation that showed a 71% sequential increase.
- Shopify's expectation that the merchants will convert to paying subscribers.
- Shopify is likely to benefit from underpenetrated categories like tobacco.
- Shopify Plus had a record quarter and has an opportunity to add large enterprise clients.
Arounian said he sees upside potential in Shopify’s retail OS.
“Shopify’s model of integrated OS is clearly a winning strategy, and can drive more share gain in an accelerating ecommerce environment where businesses aim to move online quickly.”
SHOP Price Action: Shopify shares were down 0.86% at $1,044.50 at last check Thursday.
Photo courtesy of Shopify.
Latest Ratings for SHOP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Maintains
|Hold
|Jul 2020
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|Jul 2020
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Hold
