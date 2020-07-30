Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Wedbush Says Shopify's Q2 Results Were A 'Blowout'

Sanju Swamy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Why Wedbush Says Shopify's Q2 Results Were A 'Blowout'

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) posted a "blowout" second quarter Wednesday, with revenue that came in nearly 40% above expectations, according to Wedbush Securities.

The Shopify Analyst: Ygal Arounian maintained a Neutral rating on Shopify and raised price target from $998 to $1,053.

The Shopify Takeaways: Shopify decelerated in June and July compared to its peaks in May, but the performance “continues to support our view that e-commerce will ultimately settle at a lower than peak-Covid, but higher than pre-Covid growth over the course of 2020,” Arounian said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.) 

The analyst named the following as positives from Shopify's second quarter: 

  • Excellent new store creation that showed a 71% sequential increase. 
  • Shopify's expectation that the merchants will convert to paying subscribers.
  • Shopify is likely to benefit from underpenetrated categories like tobacco.
  • Shopify Plus had a record quarter and has an opportunity to add large enterprise clients.

Arounian said he sees upside potential in Shopify’s retail OS.

“Shopify’s model of integrated OS is clearly a winning strategy, and can drive more share gain in an accelerating ecommerce environment where businesses aim to move online quickly.”

SHOP Price Action: Shopify shares were down 0.86% at $1,044.50 at last check Thursday. 

Photo courtesy of Shopify. 

Latest Ratings for SHOP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsHold
Jul 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold
Jul 2020JefferiesMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for SHOP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHOP)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Recap: Shopify Q2 Earnings
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Shopify
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2020
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Shopify On 'Significant' E-Commerce Opportunity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: e-commerce WedbushAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BCBPPiper SandlerMaintains9.0
AXPiper SandlerMaintains25.0
AVTRPiper SandlerMaintains21.0
UCTTStifelMaintains26.0
TRUPStifelMaintains43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com