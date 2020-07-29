L Brands Trades Up 30% On Victoria's Secret Update
L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported a strategic review and business update that prompted JPMorgan to double upgrade the stock.
The company announced it sees $400 million annualized cost reductions through a profit improvement plan for Victoria's Secret. The company also announced it has reopened most Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret stores in North America.
The L Brands Analyst: Matthew Boss upgraded L Brands from Neutral to Overweight with a price target lifted from $14 to $32.
The L Brands Thesis: L Brands said second-quarter total consolidated sales were down 20% while Victoria's Secret sales were down 40%, Boss wrote in the note. However, Bath & Body Works sales were up 10%, an impressive performance as around half of all stores was closed in the quarter.
Management said in late May that BBW same-store sales at re-opened brick and mortar stores were up 20% but that may have improved to 80% despite approximately 90% growth in the digital channel, the analyst wrote. A double-digit comp could be sustained moving forward versus the pre-COVID five-year average comp growth of 7.2%.
Meanwhile, reopened Victoria's Secret stores are operating at a low-90% store productivity rate (implies negative high-single-digit comps) and the online channel maintained a 30% growth rate in the second quarter.
L Brands also reiterated its plans to close 250 VS stores in 2020 and announced $400 million in annualized cost reductions. The math behind these figures implies an extra $1 in EPS and is accretive to the research firm's existing fiscal 2021 EPS base of $1.07.
Bottom line, L Brands is taking the necessary steps to establish BBW as a pure-play public company while focusing on improving profit at the standalone VS, the analyst wrote.
LB Price Action: Shares of L Brands hit a new 52-week high of $26.66 and were up more than 33% on the day.
Related Links:
Retail Pro Breaks Down Early Back-To-School Winners, Losers
Amazon Looks To Acquire A Near 10% Stake In Reliance Retail, After Facebook, Google Back Sister Company Jio
Image credit: Dwight Burdette, via Wikimedia Commons
Latest Ratings for LB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jul 2020
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for LB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BBW Coronavirus retail retailersAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga