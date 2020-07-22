Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Coca-Cola, Sees Encouraging Signs In Q2 Report
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2020 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Coca-Cola, Sees Encouraging Signs In Q2 Report

Beverage giant Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is trading at an "outsized valuation discount" versus its peers, and investors should take advantage of the compelling valuation gap, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Coca-Cola Analyst: Dara Mohsenian upgraded Coca-Cola from Equal-weight to Overweight with a price target lifted from $52 to $54.

The Coca-Cola Thesis: Morgan Stanley moved to the sidelines in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic given Coca-Cola's 40% exposure to eating and dining out and another 10% of the business tied to gas and convenience channels, Mohsenian said in a Wednesday upgrade note.

Yet Coca-Cola's recent second-quarter print looks to signal a bottom point,and consensus estimates moving forward are "more reasonable," the analyst said. 

Some of the encouraging takeaways from Coca-Cola's print are as follows, he said:

  • Unit case volume improved from negative 25% in April to down by mid-single digits to-date in July.
  • Volume weakness was tied to short-term lockdown measures.
  • Coca-Cola expects to return to pre-pandemic levels before a global economic recovery.
  • Coca-Cola will protect forward earnings through productivity improvements.

The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 index by 2,800 basis points over the past fourth months and underperformed its mega-cap consumer packaged goods peers by 1,700 basis points, Mohsenian said.

From a valuation perspective, Coca-Cola's relative NTM P/E multiple implies a 3% discount versus mega-cap peers, and this is also more than one standard deviation below the 10-year average, the analyst said. 

The same holds true for out-year estimates, as Coca-Cola's stock is trading at a 7% P/E discount to its mega-cap peers on 2022 estimates versus a 6% premium at the start of 2020, according to Morgan Stanley. 

KO Price Action: Shares of Coca-Cola were trading higher by 1.59% at $47.94 at last check Wednesday. 

Related Links:

The Early Reaction To Coca-Cola's Q2

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2020

Latest Ratings for KO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2020
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Silver Jumps Over 7%; Immuron Shares Spike Higher
P/E Ratio Insights for Coca-Cola
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
Looking Into Coca-Cola's Return On Capital Employed
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: beverages Coronavirus Dara Mohsenian Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PKWells FargoMaintains7.5
NOVAB of A SecuritiesUpgrades25.0
PCARWells FargoMaintains95.0
OCWells FargoMaintains63.0
OLLIWells FargoMaintains114.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com