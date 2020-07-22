Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Coca-Cola, Sees Encouraging Signs In Q2 Report
Beverage giant Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is trading at an "outsized valuation discount" versus its peers, and investors should take advantage of the compelling valuation gap, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Coca-Cola Analyst: Dara Mohsenian upgraded Coca-Cola from Equal-weight to Overweight with a price target lifted from $52 to $54.
The Coca-Cola Thesis: Morgan Stanley moved to the sidelines in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic given Coca-Cola's 40% exposure to eating and dining out and another 10% of the business tied to gas and convenience channels, Mohsenian said in a Wednesday upgrade note.
Yet Coca-Cola's recent second-quarter print looks to signal a bottom point,and consensus estimates moving forward are "more reasonable," the analyst said.
Some of the encouraging takeaways from Coca-Cola's print are as follows, he said:
- Unit case volume improved from negative 25% in April to down by mid-single digits to-date in July.
- Volume weakness was tied to short-term lockdown measures.
- Coca-Cola expects to return to pre-pandemic levels before a global economic recovery.
- Coca-Cola will protect forward earnings through productivity improvements.
The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 index by 2,800 basis points over the past fourth months and underperformed its mega-cap consumer packaged goods peers by 1,700 basis points, Mohsenian said.
From a valuation perspective, Coca-Cola's relative NTM P/E multiple implies a 3% discount versus mega-cap peers, and this is also more than one standard deviation below the 10-year average, the analyst said.
The same holds true for out-year estimates, as Coca-Cola's stock is trading at a 7% P/E discount to its mega-cap peers on 2022 estimates versus a 6% premium at the start of 2020, according to Morgan Stanley.
KO Price Action: Shares of Coca-Cola were trading higher by 1.59% at $47.94 at last check Wednesday.
Related Links:
The Early Reaction To Coca-Cola's Q2
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2020
Latest Ratings for KO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Jun 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Apr 2020
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for KO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: beverages Coronavirus Dara Mohsenian Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga