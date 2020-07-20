Market Overview

4 Things To Discover In Snapchat's Q2 Earning Report
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2020 5:57pm   Comments
Snap Inc's (NYSE:SNAP social media platform, Snapchat, brought a refreshing change to social networks when it first launched, but the landscape is more competitive now than ever before as other platforms adopted the company’s story feature. 

Snap reports second-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market closes. EPS and sales numbers are always important, with consensus estimates looking for a loss of 10 cents per share and $433.11 million sales, but each company has its own specific updates to look for. Here are four things to watch in Snap's earnings report.

Daily Active Users: One of the most important metrics of social media platforms to look out for is its Daily Active Users (DAUs). The more users a platform has, the more popular it is and therefore it will earn more revenue from advertisers.

“We estimate that Snap will add 10MM Net New DAUs in Q2 vs. 11MM in Q1 and 13MM in Q2:19,” Mark Mahaney of RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note issued on July 17.

Revenue Growth Trends: It’s important for a company to continue to grow at a decent speed so it can expand and reinvest in itself.

“We are forecasting 10% Y/Y revenue growth in Q2. We view Street’s Q2 estimate that assumes +13% year over year growth as reasonable given Snap was growing +15% MTD in April as of 04/19 with the last week +11% and easing shelter in place restrictions have likely driven a modest recovery in Ad Spend since,” Mahaney wrote.

Product Innovation: Innovation drives growth and engagement. Look out for the status of new projects that could bring on new users and more advertisers to the platform. 

International Markets: Growth in international markets is another way to add more DAUs to the platform. While growth in already-existing markets can slow and stabilize, using international markets is a good way to bring in explosive growth again in users.

Snap's stock traded around $25.27 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.76 and a 52-week low of $7.89.

