Why InterDigital's Recurring Revenue Has Oppenheimer Bullish

Sanju Swamy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2020 4:56pm   Comments
With more than 32,000 patents, InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: IDCC) has significant earnings power, Oppenheimer said in a bullish initiation. 

The InterDigital Analyst: Ian Zaffino initiated coverage of InterDigital with an Outperform rating and $90 price target. 

The InterDigital Takeaway: “The patents are licensed on a multi-year basis and create a highly predictable, recurring revenue stream,” Zaffino said in the Wednesday initiation note. 

Here are some of the analyst's key takeaways on the company: 

  • IDCC is a leading R&D company. Its patents comprise 6% of all 5G patents integrated into major wireless standards. Some of the company’s consumers include Apple, Samsung, LG and Huawei.
  • InterDigital has a strong record of IP enforcement, and recently renewed its license with Huawei. “This could smooth the way to license the other handset makers that use its technology,” said Zaffino.
  • The recent acquisition of Technicolor gives IDCC a path to generate another $150 million of annual revenues within the next three to five years. This effort could create incremental EPS of $4.
  • Potential licensing deals with Chinese manufacturers that are using IDCC technology. 

IDCC Price Action: Shares of InterDigital closed Thursday's session higher by 3.62% at $58.11. 

Latest Ratings for IDCC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2020B. RileyReiteratesBuy
Aug 2019B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IDCC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ian Zaffino OppenheimerAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

