Why InterDigital's Recurring Revenue Has Oppenheimer Bullish

With more than 32,000 patents, InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: IDCC) has significant earnings power, Oppenheimer said in a bullish initiation.

The InterDigital Analyst: Ian Zaffino initiated coverage of InterDigital with an Outperform rating and $90 price target.

The InterDigital Takeaway: “The patents are licensed on a multi-year basis and create a highly predictable, recurring revenue stream,” Zaffino said in the Wednesday initiation note.

Here are some of the analyst's key takeaways on the company:

IDCC is a leading R&D company. Its patents comprise 6% of all 5G patents integrated into major wireless standards. Some of the company’s consumers include Apple, Samsung, LG and Huawei.

InterDigital has a strong record of IP enforcement, and recently renewed its license with Huawei. “This could smooth the way to license the other handset makers that use its technology,” said Zaffino.

The recent acquisition of Technicolor gives IDCC a path to generate another $150 million of annual revenues within the next three to five years. This effort could create incremental EPS of $4.

Potential licensing deals with Chinese manufacturers that are using IDCC technology.

IDCC Price Action: Shares of InterDigital closed Thursday's session higher by 3.62% at $58.11.