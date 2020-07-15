Alibaba Analyst Lowers Second-Half Estimates, Raises Price Target In Shifting E-Commerce Landscape
KeyBanc Capital Markets is lowering its estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the second half of the year.
Traffic shifts to merchant livestreaming could have a negative impact on the Chinese e-commerce giant's monetization, an analyst said.
The KeyBanc Analyst: Hans Chung reiterated an Overweight rating on Alibaba and raised the price target from $255 to $285.
The KeyBanc Takeaways: “The shift to live streaming traffic/GMV could represent more upside from a LT perspective, given higher engagement and conversion than regular channels,” Chung said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)
COVID-19 has structurally changed the ways of doing businesses and has been accelerating digitalization, the analyst said.
DingTalk, with over 100 million daily active users, presents a big potential for enterprise value in the long run, he said.
BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were down 0.54% at $247.25 at last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for BABA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2020
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2020
|CFRA
|Maintains
|Hold
