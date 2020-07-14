10 Reasons Why Investors May Start To View Walmart As A Tech Stock
With Walmart+ on the horizon, Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stock faces a shifting narrative as the retailer becomes a potential Amazon Prime competitor.
Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman named 10 reasons why Walmart+ could shift the stock’s narrative:
- After continued speculation about a possible Walmart membership program, the stock finished up 7% on July 7 and up 10% for that week. The analyst focused on the timing and the perceived value of Walmart+ over the second quarter.
- The stock is shifting due to a changing environment as a result of COVID-19, tech stocks garnering widespread interest from investors, the retail investor effect and the potential Walmart+ subscription model, which Gutman said yields a higher multiple.
- The analyst said there is room for a “a second subscription model in retail.” Due to Walmart’s assets, size and scale, he said Walmart seems to be the logical second winner.
- With the launch of “Delivery Unlimited” in June 2019, Walmart already has a successful platform that it can use to transition into Walmart+.
- The “pay and forget” aspect of the Walmart + subscription model will increase the likelihood of Walmart adding and retaining members.
- “A subscription model could change the conversation for WMT, allowing it to invest more freely into the business and earning a higher multiple by doing so,” the analyst said.
- Walmart has omni-channel assets in place, which increases its chances of success with a subscription model. Walmart’s main channel is grocery, but Gutman said “healthcare/pharmacy capabilities could be a game changer.”
- Gutman doesn’t expect the EPS algorithm to worsen, because Walmart has demonstrated an ability to balance its investments with growth using cost productivity.
- Walmart’s valuation will be driven by faster growth and returns, Gutman said, adding that the retailer’s U.S. digital growth has averaged nearly 40% in recent years.
- Finally, Gutman insulates the bear case given the economic backdrop and puts the $180 bull case in play “based on an expanding multiple driven by higher [e-commerce] penetration.”
Gutman maintained an Overweight rating on Walmart with a $140 price target.
Photo credit: Mike Mozart, via Wikimedia Commons
Latest Ratings for WMT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2020
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2020
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Amazon Prime Morgan Stanley Simeon Gutman WalmartAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga