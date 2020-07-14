Market Overview

Why Lululemon's Mirror Purchase Could Add $2 In EPS Power
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 14, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) acquisition of Mirror could add $2 in aggregate earning power over the next five years.

That's according to BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon, who reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $345 to $355.

Lululemon Acquiring Mirror Thesis: Lululemon completed its acquisition of in-home fitness company Mirror with the transaction closing last Wednesday.

“Over the next five years, we estimate Mirror could add an aggregated $1.93 of present value EPS power to LULU,” according to the analyst.

“Under generally conservative assumptions, we estimate LULU can ramp up to a total Mirror user base of 390K subscribers over the next five years. Those users would in turn generate an estimated $342 million in total 2024 revenue (versus an estimated $100 million this year) comprising $173 million in equipment sales and, more importantly, $170 million in recurring subscription revenue,” Lyon wrote in a note.

The analyst framed model assumptions based on the Peloton.

Related Link: Wall Street Weighs In On Lululemon's Mirror Acquisition

Well Positioned Despite COVID-19 Impact: The analyst noted while it's expected COVID-19 will materially impact the retail industry, lululemon is well-positioned to weather the current crisis from both a liquidity perspective and a brand perspective.

“We believe LULU is among the few companies that entered the current environment from a position of strength and as such, will exit it stronger. In addition, we believe LULU is a beneficiary of consumers continuing to spend on at-home exercise / workout-related activities while quarantined in their homes,” Lyon said.

Lululemon's international expansion efforts, particularly in China, will also continue to enhance profitability and expand the brand's reach.

LULU Price Action: Lululemon shares traded around $305 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $324.76 and a 52-week low of $128.84.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: btig Camilo Lyon MirrorAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

