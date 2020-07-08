Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Upgrades Caterpillar, Herc Holdings On Improving Construction Signals

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2020 11:55am   Comments
Share:
BofA Upgrades Caterpillar, Herc Holdings On Improving Construction Signals

A proprietary survey of 71 construction equipment dealers from around the world indicates better trends than feared, which is consistent with the recent improvement in economic data, according to BofA Securities.

The Construction Equipment Upgrades: BofA’s Ross Gilardi upgraded  industry bellwether Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $95 to $135.

The analyst also upgraded the rating for small cap equipment rental company Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $38.

The Construction Equipment Thesis: Although concerns persist around the path of economic recovery, most of the major economic releases have recently been positive, Gilardi said in the Wednesday upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

Early indications on earnings, like the recent results from FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), and the prices of metals like copper and iron ore, have surprised to the upside, the analyst said.

The BofA construction equipment dealer survey conducted in June suggests “steady long term sentiment, an improvement in order patterns, somewhat balanced inventory levels, and a softening in pricing,” he said. 

Construction equipment orders have risen from April’s trough, and most dealers did not have elevated inventory levels, Gilardi said. 

The upgrades follow the severe underperformance of Caterpillar and Herc Holdings stocks year-to-date versus industry leader United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the analyst said. 

CAT, HRI Price Action: Caterpillar stock was up 0.24% at $127.50 at the time of publication Wednesday, while Herc Holdings was up 0.31% at $29.05. 

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2020

Travel, Retail Shares Coming Under Pressure Again As Virus Cases Spike In Parts Of U.S.

Latest Ratings for CAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Jul 2020Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT + HRI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2020
Travel, Retail Shares Coming Under Pressure Again As Virus Cases Spike In Parts Of U.S.
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Infrastructure Plays
Airlines, Telecom, Industrial Stocks Seeing Strength On Infrastructure Spending Hopes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Ross GilardiAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GNMKCanaccord GenuityMaintains20.0
MCOUBSMaintains344.0
LIIUBSMaintains235.0
QDELPiper SandlerMaintains250.0
LOWBarclaysMaintains150.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com