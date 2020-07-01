Market Overview

BofA Downgrades iHeartMedia On Lower Visibility, Advertising, Event Headwinds

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2020 1:36pm   Comments
BofA Downgrades iHeartMedia On Lower Visibility, Advertising, Event Headwinds

iHeartMedia Inc’s (NASDAQ: IHRT) second-quarter results are likely to reflect substantial advertising and event-related headwinds from COVID-19 that will be offset only partially by cost saving initiatives and underlying digital growth, according to BofA Securities.

The iHeartMedia Analyst

Jessica Reif Ehrlich downgraded iHeartMedia from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $12 to $10.

The iHeartMedia Thesis

iHeartMedia faces soft and low visibility into terrestrial radio advertising trends and commute activity, and there is a lack of meaningful catalysts in the near term, Reif Ehrlich said in the downgrade note. (See her track record here.) 

The analyst lowered the second-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates from $575 million to $555 million and from $50 million to $30 million, respectively, to better reflect event cancellations and uncertainty related to advertising in today's environment. 

The analyst expects iHeartMedia to report a 46% decline in broadcast revenue due to weaker local and national advertising trends, while projecting a 40% decline in networks revenue.

Although digital revenue may grow by 8%, driven by ongoing podcasting and streaming gains, audio and media services revenue is expected to decline by 3%, Ehrlich said.

The analyst also lowered the estimate for sponsorship and events revenue from $4 million to $1 million for the quarter.

IHRT Price Action

Shares of iHeartMedia had declined almost 3% to $8.11 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for IHRT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for IHRT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BofA Securities Jessica Reif EhrlichAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

