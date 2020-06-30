Market Overview

Why HollyFrontier's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 30, 2020 11:19am   Comments
HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and announced a price target of $22 per share.

HollyFrontier is an independent petroleum refiner that owns and operates five refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, and Southwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 510,000 barrels per day. It also has a 57% ownership stake in Holly Energy Partners, which owns and operates petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

HollyFrontier shares were trading down 2.46% at $27.75 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.88 and a 52-week low of $18.48.

Latest Ratings for HFC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020Cowen & Co.DowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Jun 2020JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2020Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell

