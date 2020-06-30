Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Raises PG&E Target On Potential Debt Paydown

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2020 8:18pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Raises PG&E Target On Potential Debt Paydown

Shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) tumbled last week on the company’s equity issuance at $9.50 per share to fund its exit from bankruptcy.

Management is unlikely to announce another equity issuance, unless the stock appreciates meaningfully from the current lows, according to BofA Securities.

The PG&E Analyst

Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Buy rating for PG&E, while raising the price target from $10.70 to $11.

The PG&E Thesis

Following last week’s announcement, the Street has been debating about whether PG&E will need another equity issuance in 2021, Dumoulin-Smith said in the note.

Due to “conservatism,” the BofA estimates assume that the company raises another $1 billion at $11 per share in 2021.

There is “a clear trade-off between issuing incremental equity at depressed prices and slowing down the pace of HoldCo debt paydown,” and management is unlikely to issue new equity at the current depressed levels, the analyst wrote.

PG&E’s projections also do not indicate equity needs in 2021, implying that the company will accelerate its pace of debt paydown, which adds 2 cents per share to the earnings estimates for the company, Dumoulin-Smith said, revising the estimate for 2022 from $1.14 per share to 1.16 per share.

Price Action

Shares of PG&E slipped 2.2% to $8.87 on Tuesday.

A PG&E yard in San Francisco. Photo by Peter Merholz via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCG)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 23, 2020
34 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
PG&E Bankruptcy Plan Gets Court Approval
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For June 22, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Julien Dumoulin-SmithAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICPTBMO CapitalDowngrades52.0
OLLIRBC CapitalMaintains111.0
MURBC CapitalMaintains60.0
IGMScotiaBankMaintains35.0
MEOHTD SecuritiesMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com