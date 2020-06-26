Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Downgrades iRobot After Roomba Maker's Stock Rally

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2020 5:46pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Downgrades iRobot After Roomba Maker's Stock Rally

Although iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ: IRBT) first-quarter results are supported by recent data on strong sell-through for robot vacuums, this may not be indicative of an acceleration in the category, according to BofA Securities.

The iRobot Anlayst

John Babcock downgraded iRobot from Neutral to Underperform with an unchanged $77 price target. 

The iRobot Thesis

While iRobot’s stock rallied after the announcement of first-quarter results, there seems to be “more downside than upside risk to the shares,” Babcock said in a Friday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

Recent data shows strong sell-through for iRobot’s products in April and May during the COVID-19 pandemic, the analyst said. The company raised its guidance for the second quarter, implying zero to 4% revenue growth.

The recent trends are not necessarily indicative of an acceleration in the robot vacuum category, and a re-rating of multiples is likely as growth rates normalize, he said. 

Near-term demand for these products will be driven by “the pace of the economic recovery and the evolution of consumer buying habits,” Babcock said.

The estimates assume iRobot will be successful in securing an extension of its Section 301 tariffs exemption, which expires in August, according to BofA. 

IRBT Price Action

Shares of iRobot closed Friday's session slightly positive at $82.23. 

Related Links:

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Why iRobot's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Photo courtesy of iRobot. 

Latest Ratings for IRBT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jun 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for IRBT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IRBT)

5 Telehealth Stocks Paving The Way Toward Digitalized Healthcare
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why iRobot's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
A Look Into iRobot's Price Over Earnings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IBIOAlliance Global PartnersInitiates Coverage On2.8
ALBLoop CapitalUpgrades73.0
IRBTB of A SecuritiesDowngrades77.0
WBB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On42.0
ACNWolfe ResearchMaintains220.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com