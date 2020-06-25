After BlackBerry's Mixed Q1, BofA Says Its Valuation Reflects Risk
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported light first-quarter revenue while still delivering an earnings beat.
The company’s QNX auto software segment came under pressure due to a slowdown in auto production, while the traditional Enterprise segment remained flat, according to BofA Securities.
The BlackBerry Analyst
Daniel Bartus maintained a Neutral rating on BlackBerry with an unchanged $5.50 price target.
The BlackBerry Thesis
BlackBerry’s low organic growth and the risks associated with its exposure to highly competitive markets are reflected in the stock valuation, Bartus said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)
The company reported mixed first-quarter results, with revenue of $214 million missing the Street estimate of $215.3 million.
Despite gross margins coming in weaker than expected, operating margins outperformed due to a 26% decline in BlackBerry’s sales and marketing spend, the analyst said.
The QNX auto software segment was hurt by a slowdown in royalties that accrue to BlackBerry upon auto production and pauses in key partner projects, he said.
BofA estimates that QNX sales have declined as much as 55%, Bartus said.
BlackBerry indicated the traditional enterprise segment was roughly flat.
The AtHoc crisis communications segment has growth potential due to COVID-19 and BlackBerry offering it as a managed service, the analyst said.
Bartus also expects Cylance to return to growth, as it is also now being delivered as a managed service and with new added endpoint detection and response capabilities.
BB Price Action
Shares of BlackBerry ended Thursday's session down 1.42% at $4.85.
