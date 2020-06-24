Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Are Trading Lower Today

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) shares were trading lower on Wednesday after a sell-side downgrade.

Barclays downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line’s stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Barclays downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $55 to $50.

Cruise liners have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cruise Lines International Association issued a statement last week announcing that its ocean-going cruise line members will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises shares were trading down 12.75% at $47.43 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $135.32 and a 52-week low of $19.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares were trading down 13.55% at $15.60. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.78 and a 52-week low of $7.03.

