Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Are Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Are Trading Lower Today

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) shares were trading lower on Wednesday after a sell-side downgrade. 

Barclays downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line’s stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Barclays downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $55 to $50.

Cruise liners have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Cruise Lines International Association issued a statement last week announcing that its ocean-going cruise line members will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until Sept. 15. 

Royal Caribbean Cruises shares were trading down 12.75% at $47.43 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $135.32 and a 52-week low of $19.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares were trading down 13.55% at $15.60. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.78 and a 52-week low of $7.03.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

