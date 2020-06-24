Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Raises Splunk Target On Annual Recurring Revenue Growth

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2020 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Raises Splunk Target On Annual Recurring Revenue Growth

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) can achieve its target of a compounded average growth rate of 40% annual recurring revenue through fiscal 2023 by expanding its existing customer base, according to BofA Securities.

The Splunk Analyst: Kash Rangan maintained a Buy rating for Splunk and raised the price target from $208 to $249.

The Splunk Thesis: BofA considered Splunk’s historical mix of 80% ARR from existing customers and 20% from new customers to arrive at a base case expansion rate of between 121% and 123%, Rangan said in the Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

The company has the ability to achieve a net expansion rate of more than 130%, the analyst said. 

Although management has not disclosed this figure, Splunk likely has a net expansion rate higher than its peers, he said. 

With acceleration in digital transformations and the trend of remote teams becoming more permanent, data volumes are expected to grow, Rangan said. With this, “enterprises will turn to Splunk’s best in class technology to ingest, manage, and monitor the increasing data volumes,” the analyst said. 

SPLK Price Action: Shares of Splunk were slipping by 1.18% to $190.80 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Splunk Has New Street-High Price Target: Wells Fargo Says Growth Underappreciated

Latest Ratings for SPLK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
May 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPLK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPLK)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Splunk Has New Street-High Price Target: Wells Fargo Says Growth Underappreciated
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Kash RanganAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PFSWNeedhamMaintains9.0
DSSAegis CapitalAssumes14.0
TSCOB of A SecuritiesMaintains140.0
PLUGCanaccord GenuityMaintains8.5
ACTD SecuritiesMaintains27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com