Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Evoke Gets FDA Nod For Gimoti, A Nasally-Administered Gastroparesis Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2020 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Evoke Gets FDA Nod For Gimoti, A Nasally-Administered Gastroparesis Drug

The binary event that was scheduled for last week panned out in favor of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK).

What Happened: The Solana Beach, California-based specialty pharma company said the FDA gave its nod for its Gimoti nasal spray that would allow the company to commercially market it in the U.S.

Gimoti is the first and only nasally-administered product indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The company had earlier faced a prior rejection of the drug by the FDA.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju estimates peak U.S. annual sales of over $300 million by 2027, with patent expiration in 2030.

In the wake of the approval, the analyst upgraded shares of Evoke from Neutral to Buy, with a $10 price target, suggesting roughly 300% upside potential.

Why It Matters: Gastroparesis patients exhibit symptoms such as nausea, abdominal pain, bloating, early satiety as well as vomiting, with the delayed gastric emptying often resulting in erratic absorption of orally administered drugs.

Since Gimoti is administered nasally, bypassing the diseased GI track, allowing the drug to enter the bloodstream directly, the company said.

"We are excited to be able to offer health care providers and their patients a unique non-oral treatment option to relieve symptoms and help improve their quality of life," said David Gonyer, CEO of Evoke.

What's Next: Evoke said it will work along with its partner EVERSANA to commercialize Gimoti by leveraging on the latter's integrated suite of capabilities and highly experienced sales and marketing team.

The company expects to begin commercializing the drug in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The approval allows Evoke access to its existing $5 million line of credit from EVERSANA to support manufacturing and other aspects of GIMOTI's commercialization.

Evoke said its cash balance of $4.7 million, along with the EVERSANA line of credit, will support its operations into 2021, without consideration of potential Gimoti revenue.

In pre-market trading Monday, Evoke shares were trading higher by 93.62% to $4.55.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Karyopharm, Zogenix, Heron, Chiasma On The Radar Ahead Of FDA Decisions

Novavax Beefs Up Executive Team As It Sprints In The Coronavirus Vaccine Race

Latest Ratings for EVOK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020HC Wainwright & Co.UpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2019H.C. WainwrightDowngradesBuyNeutral
Oct 2017FBR CapitalReinstatesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EVOK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVOK)

17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For June 22, 2020
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tiziana Snags A Patent Win, Decision Day For Nabriva And Evoke, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Patent Win For Amarin, FDA Nod For Novartis & Merck, Chembio's Coronavirus EUA Revoked
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Upgrades Health Care FDA Analyst Ratings Movers Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STLDCredit SuisseMaintains25.0
AMPCredit SuisseMaintains200.0
PYPLCredit SuisseMaintains190.0
VEEVBairdMaintains256.0
OUTMorgan StanleyMaintains18.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com