Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Kroger Analysts On Q1 Numbers, Digital Sales, Pandemic Trends
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
3 Kroger Analysts On Q1 Numbers, Digital Sales, Pandemic Trends

Grocery chain Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) reported Thursday with first-quarter results that were highlighted by an EPS and same-store sales beat. Here's how the Street reacted.

The Kroger Analysts:

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintains an Overweight rating on Kroger's stock with an unchanged $38 price target.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintains at Neutral with an unchanged $35 price target.

BofA Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintains at Buy, unchanged $42 price target.

Wells Fargo On Kroger's Q1 

Kroger's stock sold off following Thursday's report, as investors found fault with the weaker-than-expected second-quarter guidance and concerning "hidden costs" in the business like the pension contribution, Kelly said in a Thursday note.

Some investors seem to have concluded that Kroger in its current form "is as good as it gets" for a unionized and structurally challenged grocery chain, the analyst said. 

The print had multiple highlights that support a bullish stance, he said: 

1. A mid-teens quarter-to-date identical sales could translate to a better 2021 outlook than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Kroger's second-quarter EPS guidance of a mid-to-high single-digit increase looks conservative.

3. Cash flow was $2 billion higher on a year-over-year basis, and the company is sitting on $2.7 billion in cash that can be used for share buybacks or debt reduction.

4. It appears the company is "essentially done" with one-off pension contributions.

UBS On Kroger's 'Unique' Circumstances In Q1, What's Next

Kroger faced a "unique set of factors" in its first quarter, most notably a major shift from "food away from home" to "food at home," Lasser said in a Thursday note.

This trend resulted in 92% growth in digital and a 19% overall same-store sales growth, the analyst said. 

The company said digital sales to date in the second quarter accelerated to triple-digit growth, although Kroger said it expects to see a gradual slowdown in same-store sales as more restaurants continue to open, he said. 

The key question for Kroger's stock moving forward is how quickly life will return to somewhat normal, Lasser said.

The stock is trading at 13.5 times on an NTM PE basis, and this represents a "fairly balanced" risk-reward profile, according to UBS. 

BofA On Kroger's Long-Term Picture

Kroger noted it resumed certain cost-saving initiatives that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company is on track to hit its previously announced $1-billion savings goal in fiscal 2021, Ohmes said in a Friday note. 

On top of the savings, Kroger has several alternate profit streams that will become a major contributor of earnings over the coming years, the analyst said. 

For example, Kroger's Precision Marketing business offers access to the $11-billion consumer packaged goods digital ad market, he said, adding that the unit is on track to grow by 50% this year alone.

KR Price Action

Kroger shares were down 1.35% at $31.44 at the time of publication. 

Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for KR

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
May 2020JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
May 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for KR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KR)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2%; Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
Kroger CEO Talks Earnings, Digital Growth And Food Prices
Mid-Day Market Update: Team Falls After Q1 Results; Alpine Immune Sciences Shares Climb
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Kroger Tops Q1 Expectations
Kroger: Q1 Earnings Insights
5 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STNGB. Riley FBRMaintains45.0
MCFTB. Riley FBRMaintains25.0
RARESunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains82.0
OVVSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains12.0
MROSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com