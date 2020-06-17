Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple's Share Buyback Potential Unmatched, RBC Raises Target To $390

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2020 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Apple's Share Buyback Potential Unmatched, RBC Raises Target To $390

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is in “a league of its own” in terms of share repurchases, as it can continue its current pace of buybacks through mid-2023 even with no organic growth, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Apple AnalystRobert Muller maintained an Outperform rating on Apple and raised the price target from $345 to $390.

The Apple Thesis: Even in the absence of any organic growth, Apple could generate earnings at a compounded annual growth rate of 3.5% over the next five years, Muller said in the Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

In the zero organic growth scenario, the company could continue its pace of repurchasing around $70 billion inshares annually through mid-2023, the analyst said.

After this period, the company could repurchase around $45 billion worth of shares “indefinitely” without its net cash position being impacted, he said. 

Apple could continue this pace of buyback activity while maintaining nearly $15 billion in annual dividend payments, Muller said. 

Cupertino's prospects from the upcoming 5G upgrade cycle are underappreciated by the market, as is the recent robust growth in Wearables and Services and any potential future product innovations.

AAPL Price Action: Shares of Apple were up 0.75% at $354.71 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Pro: Apple Shares Have Room To Run To $490

Could Schwarzenegger Have The Oprah Effect On Genius Brands?

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jun 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Pro: Apple Shares Have Room To Run To $490
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Could Schwarzenegger Have The Oprah Effect On Genius Brands?
Apple Diversity Chief Departs Days After Company Committed $100M To Fighting Racial Inequality
Apple Pay, App Store Under Antitrust Investigation By EU
Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Others Praise Supreme Court's Landmark Decision Protecting LGBTQ Employees
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5GAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Buybacks Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARTD SecuritiesMaintains3.5
HOT.UNTD SecuritiesMaintains2.5
BOSTD SecuritiesMaintains25.0
ZOMHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains0.500
PERF LaffertyInitiates Coverage On15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com