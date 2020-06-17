Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pro: Apple Shares Have Room To Run To $490
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2020 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Pro: Apple Shares Have Room To Run To $490

The upcoming 5G cycle recently prompted Citi analysts to raise their price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to a Street-high $400, but Ascent Wealth Partners managing director Todd Gordon says this target isn't generous enough.

What Happened: Taking a look at Apple's stock chart dating back to 2013, the case for upside to $490 per share can be made, Gordon said on a CNBC "Trading Nation" segment. Like clockwork, Apple's stock rose at least 130% on three separate occasions before giving back one-third of the gains.

So far, Apple's stock is up just 66% in its fourth rally from 2020 lows. If history repeats itself, "we can easily" see Apple's stock carry its momentum over the coming years and gain another 40% from current levels, he said.

See Also: 7 Reasons Why BofA Is Raising Apple's Price Target As Stock Reaches New Highs

Why It's Important: The case for Apple's stock is difficult to make based on chart patterns alone, but Gordon came prepared to back his thesis and said the 5G launch could prove to be the "supercycle that everyone's looking for."

Other catalysts include continued growth in wearables, momentum in the Services unit with subscription, streaming, TV, gaming and the credit card.

What's Next: Consumers are showing signs of "pent-up demand" to buy products, including a new iPhone, according to Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager at Federated Herme.

"They have stockpiled savings, and we expect the consumer to have a good second half," he said on CNBC.

Apple's stock trades around $355.20 at the time of publication.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jun 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Could Schwarzenegger Have The Oprah Effect On Genius Brands?
Apple Diversity Chief Departs Days After Company Committed $100M To Fighting Racial Inequality
Apple Pay, App Store Under Antitrust Investigation By EU
Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Others Praise Supreme Court's Landmark Decision Protecting LGBTQ Employees
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G Ascent Wealth PartnersAnalyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PCGMorgan StanleyMaintains13.0
ORCLMorgan StanleyMaintains58.0
OGSMorgan StanleyMaintains69.0
NRGMorgan StanleyMaintains56.0
NEPMorgan StanleyMaintains54.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com