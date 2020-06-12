Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Are Robinhood Retail Traders Fueling The Rally? It Depends Who You Ask
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2020 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
Are Robinhood Retail Traders Fueling The Rally? It Depends Who You Ask

Wall Street pros and traders are playing a game with novice Robinhood users and other retail investors, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Yet this stance isn't supported by a deep dive look into retail trading by Barclays.

Cramer Says Wall Street Pros Prey On 'Stupid' People: Professional traders are simply picking a few beaten-up stocks like airlines, bidding them up in the premarket trading and then hope "people are stupid enough" to buy them later on in the day, Cramer said Friday morning.

A case in point: American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) guided its second-quarter revenue to be down 90% year-over-year.

Yet the airliner's stock was up 15% Friday, as a lot of "suckers" are "thinking that there's something going on," Cramer said.

See Also: Why Investors Shouldn't Ignore Thursday's Stock Market Plunge

Barclays Sees No Relationship To Robinhood: Data from Barclays shows no clear relationship between what Robinhood investors are doing and the S&P 500 index.

The deep-dive did find that some of the most-traded stocks on the Robinhood app are among the biggest stock market winners, but correlation does not imply causation, according to Barclays. 

"Just because two things happen at the same time doesn't mean one causes the other," analyst Ryan Preclaw was quoted by CNBC as saying in a note.

"And while it's true that many high-return stocks have had a substantial increase in retail ownership, low-return stocks have also had a big increase."

Robinhood investors as a whole are underperforming the market, according to Barclays.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + AAL)

56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
US Unlikely To Copy EU's Antitrust Charge Against Amazon — Antitrust Lawyer
A Peek Into American Airlines Group's Price Over Earnings
Stocks Seem to be Searching for Equilibrium Amid Fears of a Coronavirus Resurgence
5 Reasons Why Morgan Stanley And Goldman Sachs Downgraded Tesla
Peter Thiel's Palantir May Go Public In September: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barclays CNBC Jim CramerAnalyst Color Futures Markets Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com