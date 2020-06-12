Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Needham Initiates Coverage On Cresco Labs Amid 'Uncertain Prospects'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 12, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Needham Initiates Coverage On Cresco Labs Amid 'Uncertain Prospects'

Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) has broken ground across 10 states and claims more than 20% market share in Illinois and Pennsylvania. One analyst team wants to see more action before buying into the growing cannabis play.

The Cresco Labs Rating: Needham analysts Matt McGinley and Evan Greenblatt initiated coverage on Cresco Labs with a Hold rating.

The Cresco Labs Thesis: By the analysts' assessment, Cresco’s Illinois and Pennsylvania operations could potentially generate a combined $350 million in annualized revenue.

“While revenue growth in '22 will likely require additional large capex investments, supply constraints and limited licensing all but ensure these will be very high return projects,” McGinley and Greenblatt wrote, noting that the two states, alone, could justify Cresco’s value.

They remain sidelined because of Cresco’s “uncertain prospects” in other markets, where investments and regulatory changes are needed to generate meaningful contributions, as well as its high valuation and weaker balance sheet relative to peers. As of now, its balance sheet is seen to be strained by free cash flow limits, current liabilities and leverage ratio.

“That said, a FCF inflection driven primarily by IL and PA in 2H should be the proverbial 'check in the mail' to begin to mitigate these balance sheet constraints,” the analysts wrote, forecasting a “step-function increase in revenue and EBITDA” in the back half of the year.

CRLBF Price Action: At the time of publication, Cresco traded around $4.15.

Related Links:

Cresco Appoints NBPA Exec And Top Lawyer Michele Roberts To Board

Cresco Labs Receives Ohio Processing License Following Verdant Dispensary Deal

Latest Ratings for CRLBF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnHold
May 2020Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsOverweight
May 2020Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRLBF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRLBF)

Cresco Appoints NBPA Exec And Top Lawyer Michele Roberts To Board
Cannabis Analysts From Piper Sandler, Jefferies, Cowen On Their Favorite Companies, Investments
Cresco Labs Receives Ohio Processing License Following Verdant Dispensary Deal
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Investors On Accessing Capital Through Alternative Methods: 'Sale-Leasebacks Are Very Real'
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Evan Greenblatt Matt McGinley NeedhamAnalyst Color Cannabis Initiation Markets Analyst Ratings

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.67
0.17
+ 1.62%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.47
0.0705
+ 1.31%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.55
0.135
+ 1.01%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.93
0.24
+ 0.08%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all