Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Downgrades Starbucks Amid Slower Recovery

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2020 11:27am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Downgrades Starbucks Amid Slower Recovery

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) may deliver a slower same-store sales and earnings recovery than was previously anticipated and versus its peers, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Starbucks Analyst: Eric Gonzalez downgraded Starbucks from Overweight to Sector Weight.

The Starbucks Thesis: There is limited upside for Starbucks in the near term, given the currently challenging sales trends and the stock’s high valuation, Gonzalez said.

“Sales trends continue to lag traditional fast food chains due to its heavy breakfast exposure, large urban footprint, and affluent consumer base (which more likely has the ability to work from home),” the analyst wrote in a note.

He reduced the fiscal 2020 and 2021 earnings estimates from $1.52 per share to 74 cents per share and from $2.73 per share to $2.59 per share, respectively, to reflect a more gradual recovery in sales, lower profit flow-through, and higher interest expenses.

In its latest update, Starbucks reported that its U.S. same-store sales had improved to a decline of 32% and, excluding closures, it had improved to a decline of 28% during the last week of May.

Gonzalez pointed out that the improvement was modest from the 35%-40% decline around three weeks ago. He added that same-store sales trends for reopened stores had decelerated from a decline of 25% at end-April to a decline of 28% at end-May, largely due to sales transfer as more stores reopened.

SBUX Price Action: Shares of Starbucks declined 5% to $74.94 at the time of publishing on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SBUX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Apr 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SBUX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

It's Not All COVID-19 And The Fed: Lululemon Reports After Close, And Airline Stocks Dive
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report
Starbucks To Close 400 US Stores As It Restructures Business, Expects $2.2B Decline In Q3
Highlights From The Starbucks Update On US, China: Coffee Chain Sees 'Rapidly Evolving' Consumer Preferences
Thinking About Buying Stock In American Airlines, Luckin Coffee, XpresSpa Or Genius Brands?
What's Behind The Luckin Coffee Rally?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Eric Gonzalez KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Downgrades Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALVEvercore ISI GroupUpgrades75.0
DCOCanaccord GenuityMaintains46.0
WCCWells FargoReinstates55.0
JYNTDA DavidsonMaintains21.0
YUMMorgan StanleyMaintains100.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com