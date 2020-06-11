Market Overview

7 Reasons Why BofA Is Raising Apple's Price Target As Stock Reaches New Highs

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2020 1:01pm   Comments
Although shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Wednesday climbed to close at a new record high of $352.84, its valuation remains inexpensive, according to BofA Securities.

The Apple Analyst: Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating on Apple and raised the price target from $340 to $390.

The Apple Thesis: Despite the appreciation in Apple’s stock, the Buy rating reflects the company’s continued penetration into its installed base, significant net cash position and continued strong capital returns, Mohan said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)

The analyst named seven drivers for Apple shares:

  • The company is set to begin 5G iPhone production, and the stock multiple typically expands as a product cycle begins. 
  • Product or hardware revenues, widely expected to remain flat, are now likely to grow 20% in 2021, driven by iPhone and wearables. 
  • Other large-cap tech companies carry more regulatory risks or face tougher compares, while Apple’s compares will get easier next year. 
  • Stability of cash flow. 
  • Continued insourcing and services mix may lead to gross margin expansion.
  • New product categories, including augmented reality glasses and health care. 
  • The market multiple has expanded by two turns from pre-coronavirus levels.

AAPL Price Action: Shares of Apple were down 3.44% at $340.69 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

