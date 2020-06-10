Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Downgrades Western Union On Valuation, Says Visibility Limited

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2020 10:28am   Comments
Share:
BofA Downgrades Western Union On Valuation, Says Visibility Limited

Although shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) have significantly outperformed the S&P500 since early April, visibility into the company’s performance through 2020 and 2021 remains limited, according to BofA Securities.

The Western Union Analyst

BofA’s Jason Kupferberg downgraded Western Union from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $23 to $26.

The Western Union Thesis

Western Union’s stock has recently been propelled by an investor preference for value names, media reports of a potential merger with MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI), and a better-than-anticipated mid-quarter update on June 2, Kupferberg said in the Wednesday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

The strategic value of acquiring MoneyGram International is questionable, since both companies “face very similar potential longer-term structural headwinds related to industry competition and technology disruption,” the analyst said.

Regarding the mid-quarter update, he said that transaction growth in Western Union’s core consumer-to-consumer business seems to be progressing well.

This may not significantly contribute to revenue growth given the digital-heavy mix, especially where Western Union merely acts as a backend processor, Kupferberg said. 

“While we continue to believe WU's consumers are more resilient than the Street thought, visibility on estimates this year and next remains limited, and we see risk/reward as balanced.”

WU Price Action

Shares of Western Union were down 3.69% at $23.51 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links: 

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Euronet Worldwide: DA Davidson's Payments Alternative To Western Union, MoneyGram

Photo by Usien via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for WU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
May 2020Keefe Bruyette & WoodsMaintainsMarket Perform
May 2020CFRAReiteratesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WU)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2020
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Euronet Worldwide: DA Davidson's Payments Alternative To Western Union, MoneyGram
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; Kaleido Biosciences Shares Plunge
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Lower; MoneyGram International Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Jason Kupferberg paymentsAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PTCMizuhoMaintains95.0
SRCMizuhoMaintains39.0
BHVNMizuhoMaintains85.0
GLUUUBSInitiates Coverage On13.0
REALStifelMaintains17.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com