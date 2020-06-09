Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

True Love Or Last Resort? Morgan Stanley Takes On Match Group
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 09, 2020 10:40am   Comments
Share:
True Love Or Last Resort? Morgan Stanley Takes On Match Group

It isn’t hard to find love when there’s no competition. Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is the only online dating service on the public markets, but last resort or not, it’s found itself a mate.

The Rating: Morgan Stanley analysts Lauren Cassel and Brian Nowak initiated coverage on Match with and Overweight rating and a $103 price target.

The Thesis: Lockdown was a lonely experience for many single Americans. A lifting of their forced solitude may inspire a rush to the apps.

“We see a long and growing runway for growth given demographic tailwinds and greater adoption of online dating,” the analysts wrote, citing a global addressable market of about 600 million with 3.5% compound annual growth.

The coronavirus impetus compounds other favorable trends for dating apps, including a peak in the U.S. single population, an increase in young daters as a proportion of the single population, and the continued global penetration of internet and smartphone access.

Overall, Morgan Stanley anticipates 13% subscriber growth over the next five years, with Match nearly doubling its global payer penetration driven by international subscriptions.

“We view MTCH as a must-own structural grower in early innings with dominant market share,” Cassel and Nowak wrote. “As singles crave human interaction in a post COVID world, we model accelerating 2021 sub growth.”

MTCH Price Action: At the time of publication, Match traded down marginally around $89.

Related Links:

Study: More Harassment Seen In LGBT Online Dating

9 Countries Using Online Dating The Most

Photo courtesy of Tinder.

Latest Ratings for MTCH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
May 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
May 2020BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MTCH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTCH)

Study: More Harassment Seen In LGBT Online Dating
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Nowak Lauren Cassel Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
XGLJ ResearchUpgrades13.0
ARCTWBB SecuritiesDowngrades31.0
MKTXCredit SuisseMaintains448.0
MTCHMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On103.0
SFIXNomura InstinetMaintains27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com