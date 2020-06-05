Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Detroit's Ally Financial Benefits From V-Shaped Auto Recovery, Says Morgan Stanley
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2020 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
Detroit's Ally Financial Benefits From V-Shaped Auto Recovery, Says Morgan Stanley

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) have more than doubled in value since bottoming at $10.22 in March, but the stock "still has more room to run," according to Morgan Stanley.

The Ally Financial Analyst

Betsy Graseck maintains an Overweight rating on Ally Financial's stock with a $26 price target.

The Ally Financial Thesis

Ally Financial's stock continues to look attractive and has further upside potential, as 55% of the country's GDP has yet to start to reopen, Graseck said in a Friday note. (See her track record here.)

Recent data points point to an encouraging outlook for the company's auto loan business, the analyst said. 

Weekly data from JD Power suggests the auto sector is experiencing a "V-shaped" recovery in sales, she said. Specifically, retail auto sales for the last week of May were down 12% versus a 59% trough in late March.

The used auto market is showing similar encouraging trends, including a "sharp" 21% month-over-month and 33% year-over-year decline in auto inventories, at 2.6 million vehicles. This figure is the lowest seen in eight years and makes the case for higher used car pricing, which supports Ally's profitability, Graseck said. 

Jobless claims are trending lower, with initial weekly claims now down nearly 75% since peaking in late March. Continuing claims are also down 14% since peaking in early May, and these trends imply improving consumer credit quality, the analyst said. 

Ally Financial's stock remains "attractive" at just 0.6 times price-to-book and a P/E multiple of six times, according to Morgan Stanley. 

ALLY Price Action

Shares of Ally Financial were trading higher by 10.61% to $23.46 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adamas Rallies On FDA Acceptance, Oxford Immunotech Reportedly Gets $400M Bid

'Whoa': May Jobs Report Much Stronger Than Expected, Unemployment Rate Falls To 13.3%

Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Latest Ratings for ALLY

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
May 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
May 2020BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ALLY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLY)

10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Intermediate Options Strategy With Ally Invest's Brian Overby
Ally Should Recover With Broader Economy, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade Note
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 28, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2020
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: auto Auto LoansAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WORKPiper SandlerMaintains40.0
TDOCPiper SandlerMaintains220.0
SPWHPiper SandlerMaintains15.0
NTBPiper SandlerMaintains30.0
MDBPiper SandlerMaintains226.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com