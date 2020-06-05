Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PG&E Has Clearer Pathway Out Of Bankruptcy, Says Bullish BofA

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2020 10:35am   Comments
Share:
PG&E Has Clearer Pathway Out Of Bankruptcy, Says Bullish BofA

The California Public Utilities Commission has approved PG&E Corporation’s (NYSE: PCG) plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This approval and the formal establishment of the Normalized Estimated Net Income for 2021 have made the company’s path to emerge from bankruptcy increasingly clear, according to BofA Securities.

The PG&E Analyst

Julien Dumoulin-Smith reinstated a Buy on PG&E Corp. and established a $14 price target. 

The PG&E Thesis

With approvals and a reorganization plan in place, the main debate is the multiple at which PG&E Corp’s equity offering of $9 billion will be established, Dumoulin-Smith said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)

BofA expects the equity offering to be conservatively executed, with $7.5 billion in common shares valued at around $9.50 per share and $1.5 billion in mandatory converts at a 6% coupon rate, the analyst said. 

Since the parties to the backstop agreement own a large amount of shares, they may be open to amending the limits of the agreement to allow more favorable terms and garner more interest for the pending issuance, he said. 

The stock offers a “much cleaner story” after the capital raise, Dumoulin-Smith said, while adding that “under conservative assumptions we calculate shares as offering compelling total return prospects with additional catalyst potential if the backstop agreement were amended to provide better terms.”

PCG Price Action

Shares of PG&E were up 2.23% at $12.14 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

What Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filings Mean For Investors

34 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for PCG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020B of A SecuritiesReinstatesBuy
May 2020BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
May 2020MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PCG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCG)

What Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filings Mean For Investors
34 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; Triumph Group Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: HP Falls On Downbeat Sales; PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Tesla To Launch Low-Cost 'Million Mile' Battery That Drastically Reduces Cost Of EVs: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Julien Dumoulin-SmithAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CIENPiper SandlerMaintains62.0
AVGOPiper SandlerMaintains360.0
CAKEWells FargoMaintains31.0
WORKWells FargoMaintains40.0
RHWells FargoMaintains280.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com