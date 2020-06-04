Citron On Genius Brands: 'The Lowest Form Of Retail Investor'

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) surged more than 2,850% since May on news of operational improvements and investments.

The children’s entertainment company announced early last month it would merge its “Kid Genius Cartoon Channel” and “Baby Genius TV” into a digital network. CEO Andy Heyward called it a free “Netflix for kids” and, in an appeal to today’s parents, an “economic vaccine for COVID-19.”

The company also announced the debut of a toy line for its “Rainbow Rangers” show.

To Citron Research, the developments didn’t warrant the dramatic price surge. Citron’s Andrew Left predicted a plunge “to $1...fast.”

“The lowest form of retail investor,” the short-seller and activist investor said in a tweet.

$GNUS to $1...fast The lowest form of retail investor. Consider: LTM $GNUS rev $5 mil mkt cap $800 mil compare to leader WildBrain (teletubbies) LTM revenue of $332 million mkt cap $175 mil Not to mention massive dilution at $GNUS. Stock Promotion — Citron Research (@CitronResearch) June 4, 2020

By Citron's calculations, Genius Brands can’t hold a candle to rival WildBrain. In the last 12 months, Genius Brands recorded $5 million in revenue and an $800 billion market cap compared to WildBrain’s $332 million in revenue and $175 million market cap.

“[J]ust got corrected…$2 BIL mkt cap for $GNUS,” Left said shortly after his first tweet. “What a complete joke. Cheap stock about to flood the market. This is child's play.”

Genius Brands traded down 40% to $4.65 per share, sporting a $455 million market cap at the time of publication.

Photo snippet courtesy of Nick Jr./Rainbow Rangers.